MANILA -- Actress Vina Morales took to social media to reminisce when she was part of the first-ever episode of ABS-CBN's "Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK)," which will end after 31 years.

Morales, along with Romnick Sarmenta and Robert Arevalo, starred in MMK's pilot episode "Rubber Shoes" which aired on May 15, 1991.

"Humbled and thankful that me and Romnick was the 1st episode of @mmkofficial 'Rubber Shoes.' Happy 31st year Mam @charosantos. Grateful to be a part of your show. You all made us laugh and cry with your beautiful stories over the years. Salamat po," she wrote on Instagram.

After over three decades, “MMK” will conclude in December, marking the end of an era in Philippine television, its host Charo Santos-Concio announced last Monday.

Santos-Concio, the screen icon and ABS-CBN executive who has been reading the letters that inspire “MMK’s” episodes since 1991, bid farewell in a message of gratitude to those who formed part of the series in the past three decades.



Leading up to its December 10 farewell, “MMK” will air a three-part episode starting November 26 to mark its 31st anniversary.

In her speech of gratitude, Santos-Concio did not discount the possibility of reuniting with her viewers in another capacity, after “MMK” bids farewell.

“Salamat po sa lahat ng nakaraan at sa anumang paraan na maaaaring pa tayong muling magkita,” she said. “Ito po si Charo Santos, ang inyong tagahanga at tagapag-kuwento.”

