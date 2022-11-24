Photo from Taylor Swift's Instagram account

American pop superstar Taylor Swift remained at No. 1 for a fourth week on the Billboard Hot 100 charts this week.

"Anti-Hero" is still in the top spot, with "Rich Flex" from Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" album at No. 2. "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras rose to the third spot.

"Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy, "As It Was" by Harry Styles, and "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna returned to the Top 10, while "I'm Good (Blue)" by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha rose to its new peak at No. 7.

During its debut week, Swift made history as the first person to take all the Top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with "Anti-Hero" on top of the list.

Swift has 11 Grammy awards under her belt, including 3 Album of the Year awards for "Fearless," "1989," and "folklore".

