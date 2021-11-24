MANILA – Dingdong Dantes penned a heartwarming message for his daughter Zia as he became sentimental about not being able to spend her sixth birthday with her.

Dantes shared one of their touching father-daughter moments as they jam on Elvis Presley's “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The actor said he feels awful to be away on Zia's birthday but the thought that she is with her mom, actress Marian Rivera, and brother Sixto comforts him.

“Dear Z, For the last six years, this is the first time that I haven’t had you under my armpits for this long. I can just imagine how your Lolo Jigg felt, when he worked in a cruise ship for one year in HKG when I was around 8 years old. It's kinda hard for me, but the thought of you being safe and happy there at home with your mom and brother makes me at peace,” he said.

Calling Zia an “amazing” singer, Dantes said re-watching the video of their duet only definitely makes him miss her more.

“Don’t worry, when I get back home, we’ll definitely make more memories with these after-dinner songs, which will come after your regular animated storytelling of how your day had transpired,” he said.

“It has been 20 days since I left and despite the gloominess of this rest day, there is this indescribable feeling of joy knowing that on this day, God has gifted the world with someone like you,” he added.

To end his message, Dantes said he could only hope Zia would understand why he missed her birthday.

“Happy 6th, Ate Z. When you're a bit older, I hope you’ll understand why Dada isn’t with you on this special day. For now, I’ll just have to play this over and over till I have you back under my armpits again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rivera also took to social media to celebrate the birthday of her firstborn.

"My precious daughter, may you continue to be a loving, sweet and kind girl. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you," she said.

Rivera also noted that the three of them miss Dantes and they wish he was with them on Zia's birthday, "but thank you for working hard for us."