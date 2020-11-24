Ritz Azul in shock after her 2 films make MMFF 2020 'magic 10'



MANILA -- Ritz Azul almost fell off her chair at the virtual conference organized by Globe Upstream Tuesday to announce the final selection of the top 10 entries for this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The actress represented her movie, the Regal Films’ horror thriller “The Missing,” which was chosen as one of the magic 10.

But midway through the conference, she was belatedly told by another producer that her fantasy comedy movie “Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim” also made the cut.

“Gulat na gulat ako sa nangyari today pero grateful po ako na 'yung dalawang movies na ginawa ko last year ay pumasok sa MMFF this year. It’s a rare opportunity po," she excitedly told ABS-CBN News about her unique position in the festival which will streamed online for the first time.

“Makapasok pa lang ang isa, masayang masaya na. And siyempre masaya rin tayong lahat dahil tuloy na tuloy pa rin ang MMFF. Kahit nasa gitna tayo ng pandemic, nandito tayo para magbigay ng entertainment sa panahon na ‘to.”

In “The Missing,” Azul portrays a restoration architect who suffers depression while at work in a haunted house in Saga, Japan. She co-stars with Joseph Marco and Miles Ocampo in the movie inspired by “The Ring” and “The Grudge” and directed by Easy Ferrer who also blended it with Filipino horror elements.

What’s more surprising is Azul’s revelation that she channeled her own mother in depicting her character. “My mother also suffered depression. Nakita ko how a word or situation, no matter how subtle, can trigger her. It also worsened with medication. Thankfully, she has overcome it now,” she said.

In “Mang Kepweng,” Azul plays support, as the queen of the fantasy world Engkandia, to the titular character of Vhong Navarro.

“Seryoso ang role. Nahirapan lang ako dahil sa kalokohan nina Vhong at Ryan Bang on the set," she said.

Director Topel Lee also boasts of the “It’s Showtime”-like casting of the latest edition of the Mang Kepweng franchise which also stars Ion Perez. “Ang kulang na lang mag-cameo si Vice Ganda,” he joked.

For the first time in many years, the MMFF will not show any Vice Ganda starrer. The box office star’s producers were unable to finish the intended “Praybeyt Benjamin 3” entry due to difficulties in shooting amid the pandemic.

But Upstream GMovies online provider Dondon Monteverde is confident of the pull of the star-studded entries on Tagalog movie patrons.

The eight other films selected are “Magikland,” “Coming Home,” “Tagpuan,” “Isa Pang Bahaghari,” “ Suarez: The Healing Priest,” “Pakboys Takusa,” “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” and “Fan Girl.”

