‘Naging emotional ako,’ Matteo says of setting foot inside ABS-CBN anew

Matteo Guidicelli (left-most) poses with the cast of ‘Bagani’ inside the ABS-CBN studios in March 2018. Instagram: @matteog

MANILA — Actor Matteo Guidicelli recalled turning emotional as he recently set foot again inside the ABS-CBN studios, two years since his last starring role as a Kapamilya.

Guidicelli visited the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City last Friday, he said during a virtual press conference later that day.

He taped an episode of “I Feel U” as Toni Gonzaga’s co-host, for the digital talk show’s special Christmas episode to air on December 6.

“I’m very, very thankful. Talagang naging emotional nga ako noong pumasok ako sa basement at umakyat ng second floor at pumunta sa dressing room,” he narrated.

“Sabi ko, ‘Akala ko talaga, hindi na ako makakapasok dito, e.’”

Guidicelli, 30, made his showbiz debut in 2006 under ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic. In 2019, he departed the management firm and signed a contract with Viva Artists Agency.

His last major project with ABS-CBN was in 2018, as one of the lead stars of the fantaserye “Bagani.”

“I’m very, very thankful to Toni Gonzaga for inviting me to co-host with her,” he said of his first ABS-CBN stint in two years.

“It’s very nice. It’s nice because nakita ko ‘yung ibang mga taga-production, na ang tagal naming hindi nagkita. Kaso lang, kaunti na sila.”

Guidicelli was referring to the back-to-back crises that beset ABS-CBN this year: its forced broadcast shutdown, which resulted in the retrenchment out thousands of employees; on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mentioning the exodus of retrenched workers to TV5, where Guidicelli has ongoing programs, he added, “Puro ABS-CBN naman doon, e. Masaya pa rin naman. We still see the same faces.”

“At the end of the day, the world is round, and we’re all going to see each other again.”

