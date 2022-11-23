Zayn Malik releases merchandise for school meals

Photo from Zayn Malik's Twitter account.

English singer Zayn Malik released Tuesday new merchandise to raise funds for school meals in the United Kingdom.

In a tweet, Malik said that 100 percent of the proceeds from the shirts will be donated to Feeding Britain, an independent charity "working to eliminate hunger and its root causes from the UK."



"No child should have to suffer the trauma and stigma of hunger and poverty," Malik said in the tweet.

Malik earlier asked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to give free school meals to children in need.

In an open letter, he shared his personal experience as a student in Bradford, West Yorkshire and how free school meals helped him then.

Malik rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition.

They are known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful,” "Kiss You" and "You and I.”

Malik left the group in 2015 and the boy band still released an album but went on indefinite hiatus afterward as the members pursued solo careers.

He has released three solo albums=: "Mind of Mine" (2016), "Icarus Falls" (2018), and Nobody Is Listening (2021).

He is known for his songs as a solo artist like "Pillowtalk," "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Taylor Swift, and "Dusk Till Dawn" with Sia.

Malik is the only artist to win the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year twice, as a member of One Direction in 2013 and as a solo artist in 2017.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: