WINNERS: 10th QCinema International Film Festival

The QCinema International Film Festival conferred awards Wednesday on participating Asian entries, with the Indonesia-set internationally co-produced thriller “Autobiography” clinching top prizes.

The 10th edition of the annual festival organized by Quezon City recognized films and creatives in the QCShorts Competition and the Asian Next Wave Competition.

Winning Best Director and Best Film, Makbul Mubarak’s “Autobiography” was hailed as “a remarkable feature debut commandeered by two riveting lead performances, offering a very intense, haunting cinematic experience.”

“It's a deliberately paced, slow-burn drama with serious socio-political implications that shows a director who’s hitting the ground running with a film that unanimously impressed the jury,” the group said.

In a first for the film festival, a singular acting prize was given, regardless of gender. Japanese actress Chieko Baisho won Best Lead Performance for her role in the Philippines co-produced film “Plan 75” by Hayakawa Chie.

The Best Short Film award, meanwhile, went to Whammy Alcazaren’s “Bold Eagle,” which was praised for “stitching a visual vernacular of today’s technological tools, and articulating a timely and queer political critique that captures anger, loneliness, frustration, boredom and alienation amidst the pandemic.”

Below is the full list of winners in the 10th QCinema International Film Festival:

Best Film

Autobiography (Director: Makbul Mubarak)

Jury Prize (Asian Next Wave)

Return to Seoul (Director: David Chou)

Best Lead Performance

Chieko Baisho, Plan 75

Artistic Contribution: Production Design

Setsuko Shiokawa, Plan 75

Best Director

Makbul Mubarak, Autobiography

Best Short Film

Bold Eagle (Director: Whammy Alcazaren)

Jury Prize (QCShorts)

Luzonensis Osteoporosis (Director: Glenn Barit)

Audience Choice Award (QCShorts)

Luzonensis Osteoporosis (Director: Glenn Barit)

Gender Sensitivity Award

the river that never ends (Director: JT Trinidad)

