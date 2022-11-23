Photo from GMMTV's Twitter account.

Thai stars Baifern Pimchanok and Win Metawin will be teaming up for the remake of the hit K-drama series "My ID is Gangnam Beauty" next year.

In their 2023 project announcement, Thai entertainment company GMMTV renamed the series "Beauty Newbie," and released its trailer.

Also known as "Gangnam Beauty," the original series was led by Im Soo-hyang, Cha Eun-woo, Jo Woo-ri, and Kwak Dong-yeon in 2018.

Pimchanok rose to fame in the rom-com movie "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" back in 2010 with Mario Maurer. The hit film was aired on ABS-CBN a year later.

Metawin rose to fame with the boys' love (BL) series "2gether" and "Still 2gether" with Bright Vachirawit. Both series are available on iWantTFC.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: