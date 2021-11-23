Photo from Drag Den Philippines.

MANILA — Drag royalty Manila Luzon on Tuesday revealed more details about her upcoming drag competition “Drag Den Philippines.”

In an interview with Ai dela Cruz for MYX, Manila Luzon said they have recently finished filming the first season, which might start airing in early 2022 on WeTV.

“We finished casting and we just wrapped up shooting the first season so yeah I’m really, really excited. I can’t tell you much, sorry,” the drag queen said.

“We are going to be airing early 2022, I don’t have the exact date yet but please look out for it,” she added.

Manila Luzon said she is looking forward to seeing the stories of Filipino drag artists on the screen.

“It was a lot of fun. It was a great experience. I’m so excited for everyone to see these queens, let them tell their stories. If you think you can be inspired by me, a Filipino-American that has come back to the homeland, I can’t wait for you to be able to relate to these queens,” Manila Luzon said.

“They have stories of all different kinds and their creativity is amazing. They’re so entertaining and lovable. I think everyone's just gonna fall in love with these queens,” she added.

The reality series will be available exclusively on the on-demand streaming platform WeTV for free.

“Drag Den Philippines,” which was first unveiled in June, is the first drag reality show in the Philippines.