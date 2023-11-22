Maricel Soriano leads 'In His Mother's Eyes' as struggling OFW

'In His Mother's Eyes' poster. Photo from Maricel Soriano's Instagram account.

MANILA -- For "In His Mother's Eyes," Maricel Soriano takes on the role of Lucy, a hardworking overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who faces the challenges of being a modern mother in a film that tackles the complexities of raising a child with autism.

Lucy is a dedicated mother who works abroad to support her family. She leaves behind her son, who has autism, in the care of her brother Bibs [Roderick Paulate].

Despite being physically distant, Lucy constantly worries about her son's well-being and struggles with feelings of guilt for not being there for him.

The film explores the unique challenges that Lucy faces as a mother in the modern world. She grapples with the pressures of balancing her career and parental duties, all while navigating the intricate dynamics of her son's special needs.

Lucy's journey is an emotional one, as she strives to understand her son better and provide him with the love and support he deserves, even from afar.

Throughout the film, Soriano's portrayal of Lucy evokes a range of emotions, from heart-wrenching vulnerability to unwavering strength. Her performance highlights the unconditional love and sacrifices a modern mother like Lucy makes, shedding light on the complexities faced by parents of children with special needs.

"Dito sa pelikulang ito galing ito sa puso ko, may galing kay direk, kay Roderick, pero I must say napakahusay talaga ni LA dito sa pelikulang to ... Loka-loka si Lucy. Loka-loka siyang magmahal sa anak niya madaming nangyari kay Lucy pero marereveal naman lahat ito."

"In His Mother's Eyes" is a poignant exploration of the challenges faced by modern mothers, particularly those who are separated from their children due to work commitments.

Soriano's nuanced performance and the film's honest portrayal of the realities of parenting a child with autism make for a compelling and thought-provoking narrative.

