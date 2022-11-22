MANILA — “Tabi, tabi, tabi, tabi!” Kinang Inay is here to slay.

To the uninitiated, that’s screen icon Maricel Soriano in a drag persona, whom she introduced through her recent YouTube vlog.

A self-confessed fan of “Drag Race Philippines” and now a follower of the upcoming “Drag Den,” Soriano tried living a day as a drag queen.

To assist in her transformation, she tapped “Drag Race” contestant Xilhouette, who happens to be a close friend of Soriano, as her collaborator.

The result: Kinang Inay, Soriano’s alter ego as the host of her drag competition parody, “Pa Drag Race Den,” in search of the “Ultimate Pinay Drag Mother.”



“Tabi, tabi, tabi, tabi!” was Soriano’s camp introduction. “Tama na yan! Let me show you what a real, glowing, mom looks like. Shining bright like a diamond in the sky at 57.”

“I am Kinang Inay. I’m giving you Ariana and Gaga’s love child realness,” she quipped, referring to the US pop stars and “Rain On Me” hitmakers.

Soriano will soon trade in her drag-queen look for her signature dramatic portrayals, as she prepares to make her teleserye comeback via ABS-CBN’s “Linlang,” co-starring Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, and JM de Guzman.