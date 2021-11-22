MANILA – Albie Casino admitted he decided to join “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) because he wanted to change the perception the public has of him.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for her vlog, Casino said he wanted to show people that he is more than all the controversies that he got embroiled in throughout his 12-year showbiz career.

“I’d like to think I am a funny guy, easy to get along with. Pero pagpasok ko nga doon, parang naging baliktad pa. What I got naman from it was I got to know myself so much more. That’s priceless,” he said.

When asked to name one thing he learned about himself inside the Big Brother house, he said it’s learning to be careful about how he says things.

“Nakakasakit pala the way I say things. In my mind kasi, I am not trying to hurt you. I am just telling the truth that I see. But I guess there’s a way to say things na I can be kinder,” he said.

Now that he’s already evicted from the reality show, Casino said he regrets how much he wanted to go out of the house immediately.

“Now that I see how much people were supporting me while I was inside the house, I regret that I wanted to leave so early. I feel like I let them down, all of my supporters. I got so selfish, nahihirapan lang ako sa loob so I wanted to get out. Gusto ko na umalis,” he said.

Following his "PBB" stint, Casino said he is grateful that more people are now seeing him for who he really is as a person.

“I want people to see me not for the controversies. Just see me for me. If I do something wrong, call me out for doing something wrong. I am human and I learn every day. I did wrong things in the past, I want to apologize for that because I didn’t know any better back then. Now I do,” he said.

“I am grateful for all the love that I am getting. It feels so good. They like me now. I am not even pretending to be anyone that I am not. They actually like me for who I am,” he added.

But his greatest takeaway is the love his mom has for him despite how other people perceive him.

“No matter what I do, no matter how I mess up, no matter how bad I screw up, my mom’s going to love me unconditionally. So I can always fall back on her for all of these things,” he said.