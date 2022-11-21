Sarah Geronimo reveals she initially did not want to record 'Cuore'

MANILA - Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo surprised her fans last month when she dropped not just one but two new original tracks -- “Dati Dati” and “Cuore” which means “heart” in Italian.

"Cuore" was co-written by Geronimo’s husband, Matteo Guidicelli, as well as Guidicelli’s father Gianluca, and the music duo of Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana.

Featuring a chorus with Italian lyrics, the upbeat track speaks of relishing a simple life with a loved one, without the need for glamor and fortune — a sentiment Geronimo has publicly shared time and again.

Although it was an instant hit among netizens when it was first released, Geronimo confessed that she was initially hesitant to record it.

“Kasi nga sobra po akong private na tao. 'Cuore' in Italian means heart. May sinulat si Thyro sa akin na Tagalog and Italian. Sabi ko ayaw ko masyado idikit sa personal life ko. As much as possible, gusto kong ihiwalay 'yun. Mahirap kasi as an artist,” she said.

Despite this, Geronimo has come to realize why artists do it.

“Because it’s from the heart. When you share your happiness, when you share your sorrow, your fears, they see you as a person,” she said.

“I can say na now I am more, hindi naman sa bolder, pero mas gusto ko lang maging totoo. When I face my audience, when I sing to them, I want them to relate to me, connect to me. I also want to connect to them,” she added.

“Cuore,” as well as “Dati-Dati,” are both single releases so far. Geronimo has yet to announce an album that may include both tracks.

Geronimo’s October music comeback came four years after her last studio album, “This 15 Me.” She has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings — taped performances exclusively aired on the ABS-CBN program.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to Guidicelli.

