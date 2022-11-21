Scenes from Martin Nievera's ‘M4D’ concert at Solaire. Viva Live Scenes from Martin Nievera's ‘M4D’ concert at Solaire. Viva Live Scenes from Martin Nievera's ‘M4D’ concert at Solaire. Viva Live Scenes from Martin Nievera's ‘M4D’ concert at Solaire. Viva Live Scenes from Martin Nievera's ‘M4D’ concert at Solaire. Viva Live Scenes from Martin Nievera's ‘M4D’ concert at Solaire. Viva Live Scenes from Martin Nievera's ‘M4D’ concert at Solaire. Viva Live Scenes from Martin Nievera's ‘M4D’ concert at Solaire. Viva Live

MANILA -- Concert King Martin Nievera, known for his highly-charged stage performances, gave his fans a different treat in “M4D (Martin 4 Decades),” held last November 19 at the Theater at Solaire, by rendering a soul-baring, highly-sentimental 40th anniversary milestone production.

The almost three-hour concert, swiftly-paced and ably-directed by Frank Mamaril, chronicled the highlights of Nievera’s sterling 40-year journey in the entertainment industry through his numerous hits, while paying tribute to the people who were instrumental in his growth as a performer, singer, and person.

With an exquisitely-created overture of Nievera’s most memorable songs by musical director Marvin Querido, fans instantly knew that “M4D” would be one amazing trip down memory lane, ending with the Concert King performing “You Are My Song.”

Nievera then segued to a medley of two Broadway songs that seemingly spoke about his inspiring journey as a performer – “Corner of the Sky” from “Pippin,” and “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked.”

Fans instantly swooned when the initial chords of the romantic “Each Day With You” were played, which was followed by “No Way To Treat A Heart.”

Nievera then paid tribute to Viva’s main man Vic Del Rosario, who gave him his first record deal via then Vicor Music. Viva is also the producer of the concert via their live events group, Viva Live, Inc.

“When Boss Vic heard this next song, he said, ‘It is special. It would not be a big hit, but it is special because you wrote it,’” recalled Nievera. “So, thank you Boss Vic for letting me record this song.”

He then performed “Holiday,” a song he said was written for his young love named Holly.

In the show’s first “surprise” segment, Nievera shared the stage with his partner since he was born, his first back-up singer, and twin sister – Vicki Nievera. The twins performed “Make A Smile.”

Expectedly, Nievera dedicated a part of the show to his perennial partner, former wife, and mother of his two children (Robin and Ram) Concert Queen Pops Fernandez, by singing his composition “You Are To Me” with Vicki.

The song, according to Nievera, was a song he wrote for Fernandez even before he personally met her, since it was a commissioned work from her fans.

“Pain,” his winning song at the 1983 Metropop Song Festival, was then performed, which delighted his loyal fans.

It was followed by a medley of his “Ikaw” hits. The segment was made more special when he surprisingly called his “ASAP” co-performers to join him onstage to perform the songs – “Ikaw Ang Aking Pangarap” with Ogie Alcasid, “Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin” with young total performer Darren Espanto, “Ikaw Lang Ang Mamahalin,” and “Ikaw” with world champion Jed Madela.

Nievera then performed his hits – the upbeat “Please Don’t Throw My Love Away,” and a mash-up of sentimental favorites “How Can I” and “Be My Lady.”

In a heartwarming number, he paid tribute to an icon of the music industry – his father, the late Bert Nievera.

He said it was because of his dad that he wanted to be a performer. “I have always wanted to do what he was doing.”

He dedicated the song “Kahit Isang Saglit” for the memory of his dad.

An unexpected highlight of the night came when Nievera tearfully spoke about being bullied when he was very young – how it traumatized him, how he eventually got over it, and how he hopes that his son Santino would not have to experience it.

In the segment, he sang “You Will Be Found” from the modern hit musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” The number also highlighted the commitment that Nievera shares with his Kapamilyas from ABS-CBN.

His Broadway Medley is a staple highlight of all his major concerts, and in “M4D,” he opted to share it with Arman Ferrer. The two brought the house down as they performed “Maria” and “Somewhere” from West Side Story, “Music of the Night” and “All I Ask of You” from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “This is the Moment” from “Jekyll and Hyde.”

Giving the spotlight to his longtime friend and collaborator, Nievera dedicated a special segment to the genius that is Louie Ocampo, who was relieved of his musical director duties to become a very special guest of “M4D.”

In his introduction of Ocampo, he jokingly likened his long-time MD to Taylor Swift, who made beautiful songs out of her past relationships.

Ocampo, who is also celebrating his 45th year in the industry, joined the night’s orchestra to perform some of his biggest hits like – “Ewan,” “Tell Me,” “Si Aida, Si Lorna, O Si Fe,” “I Can,” among many others.

In one of the show’s most poignant segments, Nievera talked about how being a father to Robin, Ram, and Santino changed him.

He then asked KZ Tandingan, his “X Factor Philippines” daughter, to join him in singing “I’ll Be There (For You).”

He also requested Tandingan to stay and help him in singing “On The Wings of Love,” a song he recorded in one of his albums, and she obliged. However, midway into the song, Tandingan called Regine Velasquez to join them.

Nievera and Velasquez both recorded the song and topped music charts.

The Songbird shared that it was Nievera who first called her "Regine," and that she will forever be grateful for the friendship and for the trust he has extended to her from younger days until the present. Both of them are main hosts of the Sunday musical variety show “ASAP.”

The segment ended with the two OPM icons performing what cemented their partnership, their unforgettable duet of “Forever,” a composition of Nievera and Ocampo.

Nievera finished the concert strong as he dished out three powerful numbers – his originals “Say That You Love Me,” “On The Right Track,” and Kenny Loggins’ “Forever,” which he revived in one of his albums and became a huge hit.

Throughout the concert, Nievera tirelessly expressed gratitude to his fans, and everyone who has selflessly supported him through the years.

The Concert King, before the end of the concert, also introduced his new “queen” Anj Del Rosario.

Before closing “M4D,” Nievera vowed that as long as his supporters and friends would still want him to perform, he will gladly continue what he is doing even until “the next 40 years.”

He ended the milestone concert with “Chasing Time,” a fitting finale to conclude his 40th year and perhaps an even better song to commence his 41st year reign as the country’s undisputed Concert King.

