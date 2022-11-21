MANILA — Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo are set to stage a show as a duo in December, over a month after the passing of Danny Javier, the third member of the iconic APO Hiking Society.

Paredes announced the gig, titled simply “Jim and Boboy,” through a Facebook post on Monday, saying it will be held at 19 East in Muntinlupa on December 8.

The popular live music venue billed the event as a “special show” in its separate announcement. “The show must go on,” 19 East said.

“Excited and nervous,” Paredes meanwhile wrote, as he shared details for availing tickets.

The one-night gig of Paredes and Garrovillo is anticipated to feature the hits of APO Hiking Society, as well as a tribute to Javier.

The trio has been credited as pillars of Original Pilipino Music or OPM, with iconic tunes that would later become a stage musical, aside from being pop culture favorites.

After the 2010 retirement of APO Hiking Society, Javier mostly stayed away from the limelight, while Paredes and Garrovillo remained active in showbiz.

Amid calls for a reunion performance in 2022, when the three members aligned in their political stance after once clashing, Garrovillo said it was “not possible physically,” citing Javier’s condition.

Javier died last October 31 after complications due to his prolonged illnesses.

