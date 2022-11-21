'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank passes away

Jason David Frank, most popularly known for playing the green Power Ranger in the hit TV series, has passed away. He was 49.
Frank’s representative confirmed the unfortunate news to PEOPLE, while asking to respect the “privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.”
"He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed,” the representative added, as cited by PEOPLE.
The online magazine said Frank’s cause of death was not immediately clear.