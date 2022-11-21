New awards to be presented at Aliw 2022

MANILA – The Aliw Awards Foundation will be presenting two new awards this year as it holds its 35th annual awards.

According to an official statement, the first of the two awards is the Legacy Award, which is bestowed upon individuals who have left their mark in the fields of live entertainment and public service.

The second one is the Excellence Award, which is given to socio-civic organizations that have promoted culture and live entertainment through specific projects for which they expended time, effort and money.

“These individuals and groups will serve as a beacon light to others who can follow their example,” Aliw Awards founding president Alice H. Reyes said.

Shirley Halili Cruz, Jose Mari Chan, Persida Rueda Acosta and Nona Ricafort will be the recipients of the Legacy Award, while Club Bulakena, Friends for Cultural Concerns of the Philippines, Inner Wheel Clubs of the Philippines and the Philippine Heritage Society will be honored by the Excellence Award.

The 35th Aliw Awards will be held at the Manila Hotel on December 5.