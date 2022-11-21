LOOK: Liza Soberano poses with BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa

Actress Liza Soberano was “the happiest girl” on Monday (Manila time) as she finally got to meet her K-pop idols up-close and personal, posing with them for snaps to immortalize the dream-come-true.

A self-confessed BLACKPINK superfan, Soberano was among the thousands in attendance at the Los Angeles stop of the “Kill This Love” hitmakers’ world tour.

Aside from watching BLACKPINK perform, Soberano also got to interact with them backstage, going by her photos with Jennie and Lisa.

She shared the image with Jennie on Instagram, while Soberano’s moment with Lisa was captured and uploaded by Careless Music, her talent agency. Also seen in the latter photo is US singer Destiny Rogers, whose hit “Tomboy” was featured in Lisa’s “LILI’s FILM.”

Soberano has so far not yet posted photos with Jisoo and Rose. She did, however, extensively chronicled her BLACKPINK concert experience, showing all the members, through Instagram Stories.

A certified “BLINK,” Soberano has over the years been vocal of her love for the girl group and K-pop in general.

Notably, she devoted a vlog to replicating the look of Jennie as seen in BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” music video in July 2020, and to reacting to the act’s “Ice Cream” music video in August that same year.

