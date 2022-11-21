Bryan Adams coming to Manila for one-night concert

MANILA - Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is coming to the Philippines next year to hold a one-night concert.

In a post by concert promoter Wilbros Live, it announced that Adams will be bringing his “So Happy It Hurts” tour to Manila next year.

He will take the stage of the Araneta Coliseum on March 15.

Tickets to his show will be available to the public on November 25 via ticketnet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets.

"So Happy It Hurts" is Adams’ 15th studio album and features 12 new songs including recently released “So Happy It Hurts,” “On The Road,” and “Kick Ass”.

Adams, whose raspy voice and guitar-playing made him a hitmaker in the 1980s and early '90s, is known for his power ballad “Heaven,” as well as pop rock tunes “Summer of ’69” and “Somebody.”

His music mellowed later on, but still produced chart-toppers such as “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” “All for Love” and “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?” and songs frequently played on local radio such as “Please Forgive Me” and “Can’t Stop This Thing We Started.”