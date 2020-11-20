WATCH: Love, hope, dreams in trailer of new ‘MMK’ episodes

Arjo Atayde, Angel Aquino, and Joshua Garcia each star in a new episode of ‘Maalaala Mo Kaya.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — After a months-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABS-CBN’s “Maalaala Mo Kaya” is set to return next week with fresh episodes.

In a trailer released Friday, the long-running drama anthology showed glimpses of three new stories about love, hope, and dreams.

Airing starting November 28, the three episodes star Sylvia Sanchez, Arjo Atayde, and Jane de Leon; Angel Aquino and Adrian Alandy; and Nonie Buencamino, Shamaine Buencamino, and Joshua Garcia.

Sa ika-29 na taon ng Asia’s longest running drama anthology, sama-sama tayong babangon kasama ang mga bagong kwento na magbibigay inspirasyon at pag-asa sa bawat tahanan.



Sa ika-29 na taon ng Asia's longest running drama anthology, sama-sama tayong babangon kasama ang mga bagong kwento na magbibigay inspirasyon at pag-asa sa bawat tahanan.

Helming each episode, in order, are directors Dado Lumibao, Raz dela Torre, and Nuel Naval.

Hosted by Charo Santos-Concio, “MMK” is the longest-running drama anthology in Asia at 29 years.

Its new episodes will be available via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).