WATCH: Love, hope, dreams in trailer of new ‘MMK’ episodes

MANILA — After a months-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABS-CBN’s “Maalaala Mo Kaya” is set to return next week with fresh episodes.
In a trailer released Friday, the long-running drama anthology showed glimpses of three new stories about love, hope, and dreams.
Airing starting November 28, the three episodes star Sylvia Sanchez, Arjo Atayde, and Jane de Leon; Angel Aquino and Adrian Alandy; and Nonie Buencamino, Shamaine Buencamino, and Joshua Garcia.
Helming each episode, in order, are directors Dado Lumibao, Raz dela Torre, and Nuel Naval.
Hosted by Charo Santos-Concio, “MMK” is the longest-running drama anthology in Asia at 29 years.
Its new episodes will be available via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).