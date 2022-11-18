‘Magpasikat’ is the traditional showcase of ‘It’s Showtime’ hosts for its anniversary celebrations. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Celebrating its 13th anniversary, “It’s Showtime” held its week-long traditional “Magpasikat” competition, where hosts take the stage with all-out numbers as they vie for a cash prize to be donated to their chosen charity.

With all five teams finished with their performances, the ABS-CBN noontime program is set to announce winners on Saturday, as determined by a celebrity panel of judges.

The “madlang people” or loyal viewers of “It’s Showtime” will no doubt have their own bets, and can share them via the official ABS-CBN Entertainment poll here.

The question: “Which among the ‘Magpasikat’ performances do you think will win this year?”

As a refresher, below are all five “Magpasikat” performances, in order, starting from Monday:

TEAM ANNE, JACKIE, AND ION’S BEDTIME STORY

TEAM JHONG AND RYAN’S TOURISM AND CULTURE SHOWCASE

TEAM JUGS, TEDDY, AND KIM’S ROCK CONCERT

TEAM VICE AND AMY’S TRIBUTE TO WORKERS AND PWDS

TEAM KARYLLE AND OGIE’S RETRO MUSICAL