Photo from Circuit Makati's Facebook page]

MANILA – As the country continues to open up for face-to-face events such as live concerts, Circuit Makati is bringing in 1990s and early 2000s hit bands for Filipino music fans.

British boy band Blue and the pair of Boyzlife are coming to the Philippines in February for a concert at the Circuit Event Grounds.

Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe of Blue will be sharing the stage with Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden of Boyzlife on February 11, 2023.

Ticket prices range from P700 to P3,500 at www.zseworld.com.

Boyzlife is a combination of Boyzone (Duffy) and Westlife (McFadden). It will not be the first time that the two singers will be stepping foot in the Philippines as they held a concert in 2017 at the Kia Theater.

Some of their greatest hits are “No Matter What,” “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “Words,” “Baby Can I Hold You” and “Love Me for a Reason,” among others.

Meanwhile, Blue released last October their new single “Haven’t Found You Yet” aside from a cover of “Dance With Me.”



RELATED VIDEO