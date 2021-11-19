Music icon Regine Velasquez performs the new theme song of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ Star Music

MANILA — An iconic voice for an iconic series.

So goes the match made as Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez lent her voice to the latest theme song of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” released on Thursday.

Written by Sisa Jamito and composed by Bassilyo Ignacio, “‘Di Ka Nag-Iisa” is now available on streaming platforms.

A video of the recording session featuring Velasquez was also released by Star Music on Friday.

Velasquez first performed “‘Di Ka Nag-Iisa” on last Sunday, November 21, during the sixth anniversary celebration of “Ang Probinsyano” on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

The song about hope and perseverance is the third main theme song of “Ang Probinsyano” since 2015, following “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak” and “Ililigtas Ka Niya,” both sung by Gary Valenciano.

“‘Di Ka Nag-Iisa” ushers in a new season of the series, coinciding with its sixth year on air — with additional cast members including A-list actresses Sharon Cuneta and Julia Montes.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights, and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.