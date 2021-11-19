Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache have been spending time together in the US, spurring rumors of a romantic relationship. Instagram: @yescpicache

MANILA — Are Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano in a relationship?

This was the question among followers of the “Marry Me, Marry You” co-stars, as Picache shared photos of her with Manzano overseas on Instagram this week.

Aside from snaps of them together, more intriguing to fans were comments from their showbiz colleagues, who appeared to hint at romantic ties between the two.

Notably, actress Arci Munoz tagged Manzano’s account in thanking Picache for their meet-up in the US.

“Init Sa Magdamag” star Yam Concepcion similarly thanked Picache, before teasing her about supposedly being in love.

“Take care and stay in love! You are glowing!” Concepcion told Picache.

Aside from being together in New York, Picache and Manzano also spent time in Seattle, with a different group of friends, going by the actress’ updates.

Picache separated from her former partner Gary Tria, the father of her son, in 2006. Manzano’s last known partner, meanwhile, is Iryne Garcia. Amid rumors about being single anew, Manzano has not made public having separated from Garcia.

In the ongoing primetime series “Marry Me, Marry You,” Picache and Manzano portray Elvie and Emilio, an estranged former couple who are also the parents of Paulo Avelino’s character Andrei.

