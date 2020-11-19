‘Run free in paradise’: Gabbi Garcia’s pet dog she had since she was a kid dies

Gabbi Garcia shared the heartbreaking news that their pet dog, whom they had for nearly 14 years, has died. Instagram/@gabbi

MANILA — Gabbi Garcia has revealed that her pet dog Sunshine has passed away.

The actress took to Instagram this Wednesday and shared a number of photos of herself alongside her beloved toy poodle.

As the caption, Garcia wrote: “Today is a sad day for the family. …I don’t even know where to begin.. Sunshine is not just a dog, she’s family.”

‘She has been with us for 13, almost 14 years in our lives,’ writes Gabbi Garcia about her pet dog, Sunshine. Instagram/@gabbi

Gabbi Garcia said that their toy poodle has been with them in just about all their traditional family photos. Instagram/@gabbi

‘She sleeps in our rooms, mostly our parents' room, joins us in all our meals,’ Gabbi Garcia fondly remembers about her pet dog, who passed away this past week. Instagram/@gabbi

Among the photos she posted were pictures of Sunshine with them in their traditional family photos —including one taken back when Garcia was still a kid— and the dog sleeping with her parents. She said that the dog has been with them for nearly 14 years.

“She really is the ‘Sunshine’ of this family,” Garcia added.

“Shine, thank you for genuinely loving us. You showed me what true loyalty means. You made us all happy and at the same time, comforted us during the sad times. I’ll miss our goodnight kisses and morning cuddles. Thank you my baby girl for everything.”

“It was a good and happy 13 years, my love. Run free in paradise.”

She also posted a photo of where they buried Sunshine.

“Our little angel in paradise. Rest well, our Dear Sunshine,” Garcia said.

Related video: