Regal, Viva Films submit new MMFF entries amid deadline problems

MANILA -- Viva Films has submitted another movie entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) with its inability to finish on time its original entry, the Vice Ganda starrer “Private Benjamin 3.”

The studio is now fielding the comedy “Pak Boys” directed by Al Tantay, starring Janno Gibbs, Dennis Padilla, Andrew E, Ana Roces, Maui Taylor, Marissa Sanchez, Angelu de Leon, Nathalie Hart and Jerald Napoles.

'Pak Boys' stars Janno Gibbs, Dennis Padilla and Andrew E. Handout

Vincent del Rosario, president of Viva Communications, told ABS-CBN News Wednesday night the decision was reached after conferring with its partner, ABS-CBN's Star Cinema.

“We were advised of the difficulties of finishing the shoot primarily because of quarantine restrictions," del Rosario said, adding that Vice Ganda and other production people have other pressing commitments which also require lock-in requirements.

Del Rosario reiterated that prudence dictates that they should be careful in doing large-scale movie productions with the continuing threat of the pandemic.

Viva also disclosed that it also considered as optional MMFF entry the Dingdong Dantes-John Arcilla film “Hard Day” but had to pull it out due to its previous commitment to another digital platform.

Meantime, Regal Films has also submitted for MMFF consideration its horror thriller “The Missing” starring Joseph Marco and Miles Ocampo.

Producer Roselle Monteverde has yet to officially announce she is pulling out its originally approved MMFF entry “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” starring Joshua Garcia and Angie Ferro, directed by Chito Roño. Monteverde admitted, however, to ABS-CBN News of the delays in their post-production due to the pandemic.

Both Regal and Viva also expressed its commitment in supporting the new online platform of the MMFF.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and concurrent MMFF chairman Danilo Lim announced recently its partnership with Globe Telecom and Upstream to carry the 46th edition of the filmfest.

"MMDA received five proposals, but the best one came from Globe and Upstream," he said in a media conference. “We hope that during the holiday season, families will still enjoy watching movies.”

Monteverde also hopes that the MMFF online streaming will be successful pending the reopening of cinemas. “It’s big challenge but we have to make the film fest accessible to everyone," she said.

For starters, Upstream is offering its benefit promo 14 on 14 showcasing 14 movies for P14 for 14 days. All of the proceeds will go to Project Pananagutan for the benefit of families displaced by recent calamities.

Last July, four official MMFF entries were announced to be shown in December.

Aside from “Praybeyt Benjamin 3” and “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan”, they are Brightlight’s fantasy-adventure “Magikland” and “The Exorcism of My Siszums” with sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga.

The MMFF 2020 is expected to announce this weekend its final list of 8 entries.

Related video: