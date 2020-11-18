LOOK: Bianca Manalo shares sweet photo with Sen. Gatchalian on their 2nd anniversary

MANILA — Actress Bianca Manalo on Wednesday shared a sweet photo with her boyfriend, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, as they marked their 2nd anniversary as a couple.

On Instagram, Manalo shared the snap which shows them hugging while on the beach, captioning it with her greeting for the lawmaker.

In a separate post, Manalo showed a case of red roses she received from Gatchalian.

“Thank you for the flowers, babe,” she wrote.

Manalo, 32, and Gatchalian, 46, first confirmed their relationship in October 2019. At the time, they had already been together for a year.

In the past year, Gatchalian and Manalo have become more open about their romance, sharing updates of their dates and special occasions on social media.