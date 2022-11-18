MANILA -- Actress, singer and television host Toni Gonzaga will celebrate her 20 years in show business with a major concert dubbed "I Am Toni" on January 20, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Gonzaga made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday.

"I am grateful to be able to do this on my birthday Jan. 20, 2023! I will be celebrating my 20th anniversary at the Araneta Coliseum. What a journey!! Thankful for the past, excited for the present and looking forward to the future! Hope to see you there!" Gonzaga wrote on her Instagram page.

Prior to her concert, Gonzaga will star in the upcoming film "My Teacher" which is an official entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.



Gonzaga used to be the main host host of "Pinoy Big Brother." She left the show after 16 years in February.

