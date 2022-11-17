MANILA — Dolly de Leon got a rousing standing ovation at the Philippine premiere of her acclaimed movie “Triangle of Sadness” at the opening of the 10th QCinema International Film Festival on Thursday.

“I really wanted to be here para maramdaman ko ang reaksyon ng mga kababayan natin. It was my choice to be here,” de Leon told ABS-CBN News.

The actress just arrived from the United States where she participated in her producers’ campaign to woo members of the Academy Awards to select her as a finalist in the 2023 Oscar Best Supporting Actress category.

De Leon earned raves for her performance as a Pinay overseas worker on a luxury yacht in the Ruben Östlund film, which won the Cannes Palme d’Or or Best Picture award.

De Leon also elicited applause and laughter at the jampacked Philippine premiere with the pivotal turns of her acting.

It was also a poignant moment for de Leon as she told ABS-CBN News that she is dedicating the movie to her co-star Charlbi Dean, who suddenly passed away last August in New York after a brief illness. “I also thank her and pay tribute her. She was a dear friend,” she said.

De Leon, who struggled through more than two decades as a bit player and in minor supporting roles, also cited the international breakthroughs of fellow actors Soliman Cruz, Chai Fonacier, Ruby Ruiz and others for continuing to open more doors for Filipino artists on the global stage.

The best news for de Leon is being given the chance to stay longer in the Philippines before she resumes international film work in January. “Dito ako magpa-Pasko!” she beamed.

“Triangle of Sadness” also stars Harris Dickinson, Woody Harrelson, Henrik Dorsin, Zlatko Buric, Iris Berben, Sunnyi Melles, Vicky Berlin, Oliver Ford Davies and a host of Filipino actors portraying luxury yacht workers speaking in Tagalog.