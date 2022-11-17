Why Ronnie Liang gave carpool services to 'Mamasapano' co-stars

Handout photo.

MANILA — Actor-singer Ronnie Liang shared why he offered carpool services to co-stars in the Metro Manila Film Fest (MMFF) entry 2022 “Mamasapano.”

“I know the feeling na walang sariling sasakyan, lalo na kapag malayo ang location. I remember nung nag-uumpisa pa lang ako at suki ng mga audition, 300-400 beses akong nag-audition, mayroong time na naubusan ako ng pamasahe. Pinababa ako ng bus at umuwi nang naglalakad from Bulacan to Pampanga," Liang explained.

“Those were the days. Mahirap ang buhay noon especially for young newbies na nagsisimula pa lang at very limited ang budget. Pero alam ko sa sarili ko na magbubunga rin ang lahat ng pagod," he added.

“Kaya nung tapos na ang shoot (or) eksena namin at uwian na, nag-offer ako sa kanila na sumabay na lang sa akin. I dropped them sa bahay nila. ‘Yung iba naman, kung saan malapit sa bahay nila. Fun times din for us para makapag-bond pa at makilala namin ang isa’t isa while I was driving. They were very happy. Masaya kami. At na-enjoy namin ang biyahe.”

In "Mamasapano," Liang plays Tabdi, Seaborne’s assistant commander.

The movie tells the story of the Mamasapano clash where 44 Special Action Force officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) died on their mission.

“I’m grateful na maging bahagi ng pelikula na ito. As a real-life army reservist who served the country during pandemic and continues to serve, nagamit ko sa pelikula ang trainings ko katulad ng pagsabak sa ground, paggamit at paghawak ng sniper rifle,” Liang said.

In 2018, Liang volunteered as an army reservist and served as a frontliner, helping transport and donate goods to hospitals and bringing medical frontliners to their places of work during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liang was the second runner-up in the first season of "Pinoy Dream Academy" where Yeng Constantino became the grand star dreamer. He is best known for his OPM hit "Ngiti."

