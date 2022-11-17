Nicole Cordoves, Sassa Gurl join 'Drag Den PH' judges' panel

Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves and TikTok star Sassa Gurl were introduced as judges of 'Drag Den Philippines' season 1. Screenshots from 'Drag Den Philippines' Twitter account.

MANILA — Pageant queen Nicole Cordoves and TikTok star Sassa Gurl will be joining the judges' panel of "Drag Den Philippines" season 1.

In a trailer released Thursday, Cordoves was given the label of "drag dealer," while Sassa Gurl will serve as the "drag runner" to help Filipina drag queen Manila Luzon navigate the upcoming competition series.



"Drag Den Philippines" will be launched on December 8 on Prime Video with 8 contestants vying for the crown.

The show was first unveiled back in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

Cordoves was hailed as first runner-up in the Miss Grand International pageant in 2016, while Sassa Gurl is known for her comedy skits about school and the LGBT community on TikTok.

