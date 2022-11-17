LOOK: Meet the cast of 'Drag Den Philippines' season 1

The 8 contestants of 'Drag Den Philippines' season 1. Screenshots from 'Drag Den Philippines' Twitter account.

MANILA — Eight hopefuls will vie for the crown in the first season of "Drag Den Philippines."

In a trailer released Thursday, the queens were introduced along with Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves and TikTok star Sassa Gurl as part of the judges' panel.

Here is the list of queens competing for the crown:

O-A

Maria Cristina

Aries Night

Barbie-Q

Shewarma

Pura Luka Vega

Naia

Lady Gagita

"Drag Den Philippines" will be launched on December 8 on Prime Video.

The show was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

