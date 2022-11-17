Heroism of journalists and their subjects highlighted in 'She Said'

Carey Mulligan (left) and Zoe Kazan (right) Universal "She Said"

'She Said' is a timely story about the real-life heroism of journalists and their brave subjects in coming forward to expose the culture of sexual abuses in Hollywood.

Universal "She Said"

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan star as New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. They wrote a comprehensive story that detailed the abuses perpetrated by powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein against multiple women including Filipina Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez.

The movie is directed by Maria Schrader from a screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Universal "She Said"

"It was very clear to us from the beginning, the priority was to do justice to the survivors, the witnesses, and to Jodi and Megan. And we did have predominantly female heads of department, director, producer, writer. But like Zoe said actually, you know, the whole crew - men and women - felt really missionized by the idea of telling the story," Mulligan shared.

"It really is a historical moment. People will learn about it. Children will learn about it. I think in the future that this moment happened. This movement was started by Tarana Burke, and then this article really propelled that movement and changed the landscape a bit about communication around this kind of issue."

Molly Windsor as young Zelda Perkins (left) and Ashley Chiu as young Rowena Chiu (right) Universal "She Said"

Burke started the 'Me Too' movement and it caught fire as journalists like Kantor and Twohey published their in-depth reports on abuses and the Hollywood system of complicity that enabled influential people to abuse and silence women for decades.

The movement empowered women from all walks of life to speak out, many for the first time, about the things they endured in silence.

Universal "She Said"

"Showing that juggle of motherhood and work which we see so rarely onscreen and it is so important to put a spotlight on, but also because it showed them as people, it helps us understand them as women. I think that there's something in this film that has to do with the power of collective action and that individual voices, even voices that don't seem that powerful, when they have an institution like the New York Times behind them, can hold a lot of power," Kazan said. "So I think it's important to look at them as women, too, and not just as the sort of journalists coming down from on high."

The film's cast of strong performers includes actress Ashley Judd who was herself a sexual harassment survivor.