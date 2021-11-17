MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Jona just turned 32 and she has nothing but gratitude for being able to enjoy another year.

Through an Instagram update on Tuesday, Jona shared that she celebrated the occasion with her family and friends at Pines and Clouds in Tanay, Rizal.

“Hashtag thankful and blessed! So grateful to God Almighty for another year, for the perfect weather that allowed us to enjoy the outdoors, especially the loooovely sunset and cool temp at night; To my whole family and friends who were there to celebrate with me,” she wrote in the caption.

She also thanked those who made her birthday special, from the people who made their venue set-up look beautiful, to the people who prepared their food.

Jona also thanked her fans and those who sent their messages, love and greeting, saying she appreciates all of them.

Jona has been a Kapamilya since 2016 after being a GMA-7 talent for a decade. Currently, she appears on the ABS-CBN concert variety show “ASAP Natin To.”