WATCH: Zaijan ‘not a girl yet’ in hilarious, heartwarming ‘Boyette’ trailer

MANILA — Star Cinema introduced on Monday a new comedy star in Zaijan Jaranilla, as it finally released the first trailer of its latest offering, “Boyette: Not a Boy Yet.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

As the title character, Jaranilla is a college freshman whose journey of self-discovery brings him on a literal adventure.

As seen in the trailer, Boyette meets new friends, portrayed by Maris Racal and Inigo Pascual, who become instrumental in coming to terms with his identity.

Complicating his internal tug of war — resulting in hilarious and heartwarming moments — are his aspiration of joining a dance club, but on the condition of keeping a “macho” image; as well as his relationship with his father (Joey Marquez).

“Boyette,” which was filmed during the eased lockdown period, marks the directorial debut of Jumbo Albano, writer of the blockbuster Vice Ganda starrers “Gandarapiddo” and “The Mall, The Merrier.”

The latest Cinexpress offering of ABS-CBN, “Boyette: Not a Girl Yet” will be available starting November 27 on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV.