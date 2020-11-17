Blackpink’s Lisa or Jennie, Hwasa from Mamamoo or Nayeon from Twice: who's most popular?

Instagram: lalalalisa_m/ jennierubyjane/ _mariahwasa/ twicetagram

Singer Jennie from K-pop girl group Blackpink is the most popular female South Korean idol for the second month in a row, according to the Korean Business Research Institute.

Hwasa from Mamamoo came second on the institute’s list for November, while Jennie’s Blackpink bandmate Lisa came third.

On the institute’s list of male idols, Jimin from BTS came first, Moonbin from Astro came second and Jaehyun from NCT came third.

The institute’s rankings are based on various factors, including analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community indexes of the various girl groups.

Rounding out the institute’s top 10 for November were Nayeon, Chaeyong and Jihyo from Twice (fourth, fifth and sixth), Jisoo (seventh), Sana from Twice (eighth), Rose from Blackpink (ninth) and Solar from Mamamoo (10th).

Last week, Blackpink were named the biggest music act in the world for November on Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Rankings list.