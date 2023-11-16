Worlds 2023: NewJeans thankful for 'GODS' success

NewJeans poses with the Summoners' Cup after their 2023 League of Legends World Championship media day panel at Seoul, South Korea. Courtesy: Riot Games

SEOUL, South Korea -- Korean group NewJeans landed one of the biggest culminations of K-pop and esports after singing the League of Legends Worlds 2023 championship anthem "GODS."

"GODS," considered one of the most successful K-pop gaming anthems, boasts of League's musical elements and incorporates NewJeans' sound.

"We started recording and each member had a unique and fresh sound that I've never heard before and I think it came out pretty well in the theme song and I'm just so grateful for the love 'GODS' has received domestically and internationally, and I think it's been amazing and because we love our 'GODS' theme song. We hope everyone would be able to enjoy it as much as we do," Danielle said during the Worlds 2023 media day held here.

"GODS" has so far racked up 35 million views on YouTube, as the music video featured the story of Deft, en route to winning the title last year with DRX.

NewJeans members in the Rift

Esports is one of South Korea's most lucrative industries, with some gaming companies tapping idols to record songs or do collaborations to promote their brand.

NewJeans member Hanni herself plays the game, sharing that she plays champion Garen.

"I got really addicted a few nights ago. And I haven't been able to try the different champions. Different roles and stuff and right now I am very comofortable playing the champion Garen. It's been a lot of fun," she mused.

She even shared how they're going to play as a five-man team.

"Minji says she wants to go on jungle. And I think, Hyein and Danni's teamwork is very good so they could go in the bottom lane where two people go together. And we'll send her [Haerin] in the main dragon lane you know, the middle area... And hopefully we win," she said.

NewJeans will be performing in the opening ceremonies of the grand finals on November 19, at the Gocheok Sky Dome.