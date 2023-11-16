'Unbreak My Heart' finale: Rose reconciles with Xandra

Alex (Gabbi Garcia) has reconciled with Rose (Jodi Sta. Maria) in the finale episode of "Unbreak My Heart" aired on November 16, 2023. Screenshot from Viu.

MANILA — Xandra (Gabbi Garcia) reconciles with Rose (Jodi Sta. Maria) in the finale episode of "Unbreak My Heart" aired Thursday.

In the 100th episode titled "Love Heals All Wounds," Rose is hospitalized and has her last moments with her daughter.

Xandra apologizes to Rose for her mistakes but the mother tells her that she is just glad to meet her again.

"Alam mo, anak, nagpapasalamat ako sa Diyos kasi binigyan niya ako ng pagkakataon na makita ka ulit, makasama ka, mahalikan ka, makita ko na maabot mo 'yung mga pangarap mo," Rose said.

"Hindi kasi lahat nabibigyan ng pangalawang pagkakataon. Sapat na 'yun sa 'kin. Lagi mong tatandaan na ang tunay na pag-ibig, malalagpasan ang lahat ng pagsubok ng panahon kahit kamatayan. Magkakasama tayo lagi habangbuhay dito (sa puso)," she added.

Renz (Joshua Garcia), meanwhile, decides to leave Xandra and Rose for his own peace.

Gwen (Bianca de Vera) takes over the business of her father Matt (Richard Yap), while Jerry (Will Ashley) is now successful with his real estate venture.

Meanwhile, Franco (Jeremiah Lisbo) has also made amends with Xandra and meets the love of his life.

Elsie (Maey Bautista) closes her restaurant and helps Xandra open a new location to remember Rose with a new champorado dish in her new business.

"Unbreak My Heart" is a landmark collaboration between GMA and ABS-CBN along with the recent airing of noontime show "It's Showtime" in GTV and the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival movie "Rewind" led by GMA superstars Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

