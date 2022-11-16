South Korean girl group Mamamoo. Photo: Twitter/@RBW_MAMAMOO

Mamamoo is coming for Filipino MooMoos!

The four-member South Korean girl group, known for its powerful vocal performances, confirmed Wednesday it would hold a concert in Manila on February 2023.

On Twitter, Mamamoo unveiled the cities and dates for the Asia leg of its "My Con" world tour, which includes a stop in Manila on February 12.

The exact venue and ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Speculation surrounding Mamamoo's concert in the country began late Sunday after local events promoter Wilbros Live uploaded a photo showing the date "FEB 2023," which had the same design as the quartet's tour poster.

Aside from the Philippines, Mamamoo will also make stops at Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.

Composed of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa, Mamamoo debuted in 2014 with the extended play (EP) "Hello," fronted by the single "Mr. Ambiguous." Its other notable songs include "Decalcomanie," "Egotistic" and "Hip."

Last October, the group made a comeback with the EP "Mic On," which features the reggaeton-inspired single "Illella."

