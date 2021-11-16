Teo Briones on his Filipino character in 'Chucky' and why acting matters to him

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino characters and actors are in the new 'Chucky' TV series. Filipino Canadian actress Lexa Doig and Filipino American actor Teo Briones costar with Devon Sawa, Zackary Arthur, and Jennifer Tilly in the show.

Sawa describes them as very gifted actors. "Teo is a force, young up-and-comer who's gonna go places, and Lexa has been doing this for so long and we instantly had chemistry," Sawa says.

The scary character and story were created by Don Mancini who also serves as the show's executive producer. Briones reveals Mancini wanted his role to be related to his background. "That was actually something, a really cool decision that Don made. He had already cast Devon so he wanted my mom to be Filipino," Briones shares.

Briones, whose real name is Mateo, is the son of veteran Filipino actor Jon Jon Briones. His mom Megan and sister Isa are also performers. The young star says acting is his 'favorite thing to do.'

"I'm happiest when I'm on set. Whenever I'm doing it, I just feel at home. And with every character, I just want to tell a great story, portraying an interesting character that hopefully people can relate to on some level."

Teo Briones and Alyvia Alyn Lind in 'Chucky.' Photo courtesy: 'Chucky' USA Network/SyFy

The young star who'll be turning 17 in January also starred with Jeremy Renner in 'Wind River.' He admits that although he started young in Hollywood, he still gets affected when dealing with the difficult aspects of the business.

"It's funny, rejection is half of the job but I'm still not great at it. I go in and I give it my all and I do my best. A lot of the time that is good enough for me but if it's like a really good role or I really wanted it, I try not to get too invested in a role before I've gotten it because I don't want to be let down. But it's hard to not sometimes," Briones says.

Chucky airs Tuesday nights on USA and SyFy.