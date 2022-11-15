The South Korean posters for ‘John Denver Trending.’ Facebook: John Denver Trending

MANILA -- The Philippines’ “John Denver Trending,” the acclaimed film based on the true story of a boy whose life is changed after a video of him goes viral, is set to have a wide theatrical release in South Korea, producers announced on Monday.

The Arden Rod Condez film is scheduled to screen at CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox in Korean cities starting November 23.

“Officially, this is going to be the film's first regular theatrical screening and it's happening in South Korea. How cool is that!” producers said in a statement on the film’s official Facebook page.

“Filipinos in South Korea, handa na ba kayo?!”

According to the Film Development Council of the Philippines, “John Denver Trending” will be “the first Filipino film to be released with wide screenings throughout Korea.”

The Jansen Magpusao starrer clinched top prizes, including Best Film and Best Actor, when it was screened in 2019 as an entry in the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

“John Denver Trending” has since won at least 15 awards from different film festivals around the globe, as tallied by the FDCP.

Related video: