Concert recap: LANY gives best show so far

MANILA -- It seems just like yesterday that I was staring right into the eyes of a younger Paul Klein during a press con in Makati, while they talked about who they were, their first experience playing in the Philippines from a festival the prior year, and their plans in the future. That was 2017.

Then who can forget their first time playing in an arena venue in 2018? There were some happy tears back then.

Flash forward to 2022, and this author attended day one of five sold-out shows in the SM Mall of Asia Arena -- another first for the band courtesy of our beautiful shores. But there were no tears—just love.

LANY’s first show in Manila started with the band playing the intro to ‘you!’ as Klein ran towards the runway and greeted the adoring crowd with a big “Manila!” shoutout. It was a rousing song, albeit the midtempo melody, thanks to Klein’s energy and his insistence that the crowd “stand up, because you can sit down at home”, and of course, the Filipino crowd, singing along TO EVERY WORD.

Since LANY's last show here, things have become more polished production-wise. The visuals were just stunning and added a lot of mood and energy to each performance. There were even lyrics to the screen, a la MYX, not that the Filipino crowd needed it for that, but it did provide impact — and if there was anyone who was hearing impaired in the show, it would have helped them a lot. I don’t know if it was done for that purpose, but it’s a great thing to do, if it was.

We had two vertical LED screens flanking the stage, which had various filters applied to the live feed to sync with the feel of the song. Case in point: the dramatic black and white tone in "Thick and Thin," "Cowboy in LA" and "13," to name some.

This show was their most immersive yet and was very successful in making the audience feel even more part of the experience. Klein had a handheld camera that streamed live onto the big screens during parts of the show where we could not only see his view of the crowd, but he also turned that camera around to show him and the crowd — so they were “performing” with him. He even took it around the stage and Jake Goss, the other half of LANY, looked delighted as he blew a kiss to the camera.

Speaking of cameras, a lot of cameras were strategically placed, giving us close views of everyone on stage — Klein and Goss, of course, and even the two touring musicians (Eric Scarborough and Kim Vi). There was even a camera angle that had a bird’s eye view of the stage and of Klein lying on a circular pool of light looking straight at the camera as the view zooms towards him, to certain angles like Klein playing the piano, or Goss and Klein virtually facing each other while playing their respective instruments on screen made for an interesting watch as well.

Besides these wonderfully thought-out production touches, the performance is still what makes this their best show yet for me. I was standing right beside their mall show stage in Market Market in 2017, and their energy was as palpable to me then as it was with me seated at the lower box of the SM Mall of Asia Arena that night.

Klein is a born a performer — short of having to do a choreographed dance routine — he did it all — cartwheels, front rolls, jumping from risers, balancing on a seat and a table while playing a piano, selfies with lucky audience members, to even running off stage and going into the crowd. All this while singing with his trademark voice and being perfectly in tune with the crowd and his band.

There was a moment though that he apologized for in his Instagram about forgetting the lyrics to one of their biggest songs "Malibu Nights," but the crowd had his back and sang it to him until he remembered. He thanked us. I loved it, as it made the night memorable, and seeing an Instagram video of him being bummed about it was quite touching. I’m sure I speak for everyone in the venue when we say we loved it, and we love the honesty too.

To those attending their last two concerts on Nov. 15 and 16 in Manila, look forward to songs like "Hericane," "Congrats," "Dancing in the Kitchen," "I Quit Drinking," "yea, babe, no way," and "Thru These Tears," among others. Also, fans of "current location" (like me) can look forward to hearing a snippet of it somewhere in the show.

LANY ended their concert appropriately with the ever-effervescent "ILYSB" pre-faced with the always heartwarming "Parents."

“Manila, we love you. Thanks for a perfect first night. We’re coming back for the rest of our lives. Next year, and next year, and next year. We love you. Mahal Kita,” said Klein after the encore performance of "ilysb."

‘Til the next then.

