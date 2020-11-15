WATCH: Jona showcases versatility in birthday number

MANILA — Singer Jona celebrated her birthday on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday, with a number showcasing her versatility.
Jona, who turned 31 on November 15, performed “Till the End of Time” from her eponymous 2017 album.
Its fresh arrangement turned to ballad into a dance tune midway through, with Jona effortlessly switching genres.
After her number, Jona expressed gratitude for her “blessings” as the turns a year older.
“Nandito po tayo, healthy and alive. That’s the biggest blessing na natanggip natin ngayon, na nandito tayo, we have jobs, nag-pe-perform tayo,” she said.
Asked what her birthday wish is, Jona answered: “Sobrang simple man siya, I think this is the most important na wish ko for my birthday: sana matapos na itong pinagdadaanan natin, sana matapos na itong COVID, nang makabalik na tayo sa normal nating pamumuhay.”
“And I wish for everyone to be always safe and healthy. Iyon lang ‘yung wish ko.”