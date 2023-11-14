Nadine Lustre returns with new series 'Roadkillers'

Nadine Lustre. Screenshot from Prime Video Philippines' YouTube channel.

MANILA — Award-winning actress Nadine Lustre is back with a brand new series "Roadkillers," this time on Prime Video.

In the less than 1-minute teaser, Lustre's character seems to be involved in a crime, with the voiceover saying: "Minsan 'pag nagkagipitan, may nagagawa kang masama para sa mga taong mahal mo."

"Roadkillers" is directed by Rae Red and will be available on Prime Video on November 30.

Lustre's last series was the ABS-CBN teleserye "Till I Met You" with her former boyfriend James Reid back in 2016.

She last appeared in the horror movie "Deleter" which won for her the best actress prize at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival.

