'The Voice Kids' returning in 2023, still with ABS-CBN

MANILA — After two years, the global format “The Voice” is returning to Philippine television, still with ABS-CBN — its local home since 2013.

A decade after the first-ever “The Voice of the Philippines” season premiered, its kids edition will resume showcasing young talents in 2023.

“The Voice Kids” will launch its fifth season next year, the program announced Monday, with details of audition dates from November to December.

Aspirants aged 6 to 12 can audition at Starmall SJDM Bulacan on November 20, Starmall EDSA Shaw on November 26, Vista Mall Dasmarinas on December 3, Vista Mall Bataan on December 4, Vista Mall Tanza on December 10, and at Vista Mall Taguig on December 11.

Hopefuls must prepare one English and one Tagalog song for their audition.

“The Voice Kids” has so far held four seasons, producing winners Lyca Gairanod (2014), Elha Nympha (2015), Joshua Oliveros (2016), and Vanjoss Bayaban (2019).

The most recent “The Voice” edition in the Philippines was the teens format in 2020, which had to adjust its format and production due to the onset of the pandemic.

The coaches of the upcoming season of “The Voice Kids” have yet to be announced. Past coaches of the competition are Lea Salonga and Bamboo Manalac, across four seasons; Sarah Geronimo, who was present for all except the third; and Sharon Cuneta, who joined the third season.

Related video: