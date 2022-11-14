SB19, BGYO, BINI hop on board the Wish USA Bus

#BGYO | It's a small world! BINI and BGYO met their kuyas, SB19, in LA shortly after a super fun showdown in One Down! 🥳❤



Please watch @SB19Official's upcoming #WYAT Tour in the US:

🗓 Nov 12- Avalon Hollywood, Los Angeles

🗓 Nov 18- Fox Theatre, San Francisco#WYATTourUSA pic.twitter.com/a80imA1rbR — BGYO_PH (@bgyo_ph) November 10, 2022

It was a sweet ride for A'TIN, Aces, and Blooms as the biggest PPOP sensations hopped on the Wish USA Bus at Cafe 86 in Chino Hills.

Fans came from far and wide to be magnetized by BGYO, have a good time with BINI, and show they are where SB19 is at.

All three groups take special pride in helping push PPop to the forefront.

"Etong moment na to, eto talaga yung dapat na nakikita ng mga tao especially yung supporters ng PPOP. Kasi imagine niyo, kaming three groups, dito pa kami nagkita sa LA. Sobrang rare lang ng moment na to. We have same goals naman na ipakilala ang PPOP sa iba't ibang place, iba't ibang country," BINI's Jhoanna said.

(This is a moment which people especially PPOP supporters need to see. Just imagine, us three groups got to see each other in LA. This is a very rare moment. We have same goals, to introduce PPOP to different places and countries.)

#WYAT mga A’tin!!!! @SB19Official has now boarded the Wish Bus outside @_cafe86 on the eve of their Hollywood concert. Many #atin from as far as Canada have been camped out since early this afternoon for a glimps of their PPop idols. @ABSCBNNews @TFCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/4o7mWDmPNe — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) November 12, 2022

The three groups were fresh off their US debuts. BGYO and Bini both performed at ASAP's November 5th show in Las Vegas, while SB19 was in New York the week before to kick off the US leg of their first world tour.