LOOK: Angel Locsin meets with Parlade over red-tagging issue

MANILA — Angel Locsin has met with Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr. over the military official’s allegation that the actress’ sister has links with communist rebels.

A statement was put out by Locsin’s lawyer Atty. Joji Alonso on Instagram this Saturday, along with a photo of Locsin and Parlade together.

Alonso said the two parties have “discussed, threshed out and cleared” the “issues that cropped up these past weeks,” including Parlade’s accusation that Ella Colmenares, Locsin’s sister, is a supposed sympathizer of the New People’s Army (NPA).

The full statement can be read below:

“In a meeting held today between AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) Southern Luzon Command Chief Lt. General Antonio Parlade, Jr. and actress Angel Locsin, the issues that cropped up these past weeks including the allegations against her and her sister Angela ‘Ella’ Colmenares, were discussed, threshed out and cleared.

“Ms. Locsin expressly denounces violence and terrorism in any form and supports all efforts of the government to maintain the safety and protection of its citizens.

“For his part, Lt. General Parlade conveyed to Ms. Locsin his appreciation for her contribution to the AFP and her continuing advocacy to help the poor, impoverished and the helpless.”

It was late last month when Parlade made headlines for accusing Locsin of not revealing her sister Ella’s alleged links with the NPA.

He also warned Liza Soberano and Catriona Gray against keeping ties with Gabriela, a group pushing for women’s rights in the country, insisting that the group is a front of communists.

Parlade denied in a Senate hearing over the incident that what he did could be considered red-tagging.