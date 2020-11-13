2NE1’s Minzy signs with Viva; to debut in PH with local version of song ‘Lovely’

MANILA — K-pop star Minzy, who was part of 2NE1 with Sandara Park, has signed a deal to be part of local talent agency, Viva.

As revealed this Friday, she will be releasing a new local version of her song, “Lovely,” which will feature Tagalog lyrics, on November 20.

“MABUHAY, Minzy!” Viva wrote in their announcement.

MABUHAY, Minzy! ⭐

We are happy to announce that Korean star, Minzy, is the newest addition to our growing roster of talented artists!



— Viva Records (@viva_records) November 13, 2020

The deal is in partnership with Minzy’s own entertainment agency, MZ Entertainment, and Open Door Artist Management.

There will be an online press conference planned on a later date to formally welcome Minzy into Viva's fold and to discuss her plans for her foray into local showbiz.

Minzy, referred to by fans as the “Queen Of Dance,” first rose to fame as part of K-pop icons 2NE1.

Park, who started her career in the Philippines, was her co-member along with Bom and CL.

The group is credited as among the trailblazers of K-pop’s popularity overseas with successive hits throughout its 7-year run.

2NE1 disbanded in 2016.

