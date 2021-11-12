Watch more on iWantTFC

After all the sufferings and chaos, people in the town of Hermoso found their way back in the arms of God as the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” reached its end.

Mira (Andrea Brillantes) and Joy (Francine Diaz) on Friday knew they have fulfilled their promise to “Bro” as they have restored the lost faith of the public after toppling Deborah (Eula Valdez), who until the very end claimed she is the true God.

In an inspiring finale, the struggles of the people in Hermoso paved the way to remind the audience that sufferings in life mean one is alive. The final episode highlighted that it is in times of uncertainties that people learn they are not alone.

“Parating may dumarating para tumulong mula sa ating kapwa. Nagpaparamdam sa atin na hindi tayo nag-iisa,” the episode said.

Barang (Sylvia Sanchez) also had the chance to meet “Bro” as she asked Him to take care of her daughter Lucia in heaven.

“Kahit kelan di bumitaw Barang sa'Yo. Kahit kailan di bibitaw si Barang sa'Yo. Kasi mula noon hanggang ngayon, alam ni Barang na ikaw ang lagi niyang kasama,” she said.

Despite the disarray brought by Deborah, Mira and Joy remained hopeful that she will eventually atone from her sins and return to God.

“Dapat piliin nating mabuti at magpatawad kahit gaano na tayo minali nung tao na yun. Dapat piliin nating maging mabuti para kumalat pa ang kabutihan,” Mira told Pio (Seth Fedelin) and Rafa (Kyle Echarri).

In the end, people of Hermoso decided to rebuild their lost church -- a fulfillment of Mira and Joy’s mission.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba”, directed by Manny Palo and Darnel Villaflor, lasted for almost eight months, kicking off last March 22, 2021.