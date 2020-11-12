Kim Chiu rates her own horror movie 'U-Turn'

MANILA – If she is going to rate her own horror flick “U-Turn” as to how scare it is, Kim Chiu said she would give it a score of nine, with 10 being the highest.

In a video uploaded by Star Cinema on Wednesday, Chiu said this film is different from all the horror movies she’s done in the past because she worked hard to give it a different flavor.

“Nanood ako ng mga news kasi isa siyang aspiring journalist na gustong sumikat. Nanood lang ako ng mga news kung paano nila sinasabi. Nanood din ako ng mga horror movies kahit takot ako, just to give a different flavor sa lahat ng mga horror movies na ginagawa ko,” she said.

Chiu admitted that she herself was not spared by the movie’s frightening scenes.

“Nagdu-dub pa lang ako, sumasakit na 'yung puso ko kasi nagugulat talaga ako. Meron na siyang sound effects, visual effects, nabuo na 'yung scene so nagugulat ako. Iba 'yung feeling. Ito 'yung movie na lumabas ako ng dubbing studio at nagpahinga ako at nanood ako ng Korean na sayaw kasi natakot talaga ako,” she said.

The movie, directed by Derick Cabrido, has been in production prior to the quarantine. Star Cinema was only able to finish it after the restrictions on filming were eased.

When asked about the most challenging part of filming during a pandemic, Chiu said: “Iba siyempre, dahil horror, marami kaming mga gapang-gapang, habulan. So maya’t maya nililinis 'yung sahig. Marami kang mga hinahawakan kasi kunyari natatakot ka. So ang hirap na sarili mo lang, hindi ka basta-basta maghahahawak ng kung ano ano kasi it’s also scary for your health.”

Chiu said she is just fortunate that everyone were helping each other on the set.

On her co-stars, Chiu said she had no problems acting alongside JM de Guzman and Tony Labrusca in this movie.

“First time ko silang makatrabaho, both of them. They are both professionals. Actually 'yung buong set, parang feather, magaan. Walang stress and madali silang katrabaho. Si JM more on funny side, si Tony naman parang serious so mas madalas kong nakakakuwentuhan si JM,” she said.

As a play on the title of the movie, Chiu was asked if there is any decision she has made that she wants to take a U-turn from.

“No wala because my motto in life is everything happens for a reason. No regrets, just lessons learned,” she said.

An adaptation of a 2016 Indian movie of the same name, "U-Turn" is Star Cinema's first full-length film since the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The movie started streaming online last October 30.